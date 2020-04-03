Ankita Bhargava and Karan Patel celebrate their first Ram Navani with Mehr

MUMBAI: Ankita Bhargava and Karan Patel are celebrating Ram Navani with their darling daughter Mehr. It was the birth anniversary of Lord Rama yesterday (April 2).

Ankita shared an adorable picture of Mehr with tika on her feet and called her ‘little Durga’. The actress wrote, 'Ram Navami Ki Shubh Kaamnayein May Maa Durga Bring an end to all our Sufferings! #littledurga #mykanjak #rabbdimehr #herfirst.'

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan and his wife Ankita became parents in 2019. The couple is enjoying this phase to the fullest.

Many TV celebrities took to social media to wish their followers on this auspicious occasion.

Credits: TOI