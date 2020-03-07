Ankita Bhargava pens a sweet wish for parents on their anniversary

MUMBAI: Ankita Bhargava took to the social media handle to wish her parents Abhay and Kiran Bhargava on their anniversary. Ankita is married to Karan Patel, and the couple welcomed a baby into their family in December 2019.

Ankita shared some cute pictures of her parents together and wrote, 'Happy Happy Anniv MaaPaa! Sada aise hi raho! Hanste Khelte Muskuraate! I love You Mehr ke Nani Nanu.'

Abhay Bhargava played the role of Karan’s father-in-law in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Kiran is currently seen as Vikram’s mother Daljeet Kohli in the show Kumkum Bhagya. The viewers like her cute banter with son, Vikram on-screen.

