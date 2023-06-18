Ankita Lokhande all set for an exciting time ahead, says husband Vicky Jain

As Ankita Lokhande's fans eagerly await announcements on her next projects, her husband Vicky Jain has revealed she is up for an exciting time ahead. According to him, Ankita has an impressive lineup of upcoming projects.
MUMBAI : As Ankita Lokhande's fans eagerly await announcements on her next projects, her husband Vicky Jain has revealed she is up for an exciting time ahead. According to him, Ankita has an impressive lineup of upcoming projects.

The actress, who started her career with ZEE TV's popular show "Pavitra Rishta" 14 years ago, and her husband were speaking on the sidelines of a party they were attending in Mumbai.

Looking ravishing as always, Ankita spoke about her upcoming film, Randeep Hooda's "Swatantra Veer Savarkar". She said: "It is coming very soon. So yes, I am excited for that."

Vicky, who has always been a proud husband, added: "First of all, I would like to say It has been 14 years since the release of 'Pavitra Rishta' and Ankita still looks the same. No one can say she made her debut 14 years ago. She has a big line-up of very good projects. Exciting times are up ahead for her and Ankita is getting ready for that."

"Swatantra Veer Savarkar", directed by Randeep Hooda, who also plays the lead role, is a biopic on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar.


SOURCE-IANS

 

