Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra sort out their differences and party together; Chopra actress invites Ankita for her home party

MUMBAI : Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra were two very strong contestants of Bigg Boss Season 17.

Since the beginning of the game the two began to play the game, at the beginning the two were really close friends but then later on owing to certain differences and fights the friendship drained away.

The two were always at loggerheads and had fights with each other and always used to have the worst fights, to a point that Ankita Lokhande had a problem with her husband talking to Mannara Chopra.

Even during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Salman used to lash at both of them for having frequent fights.

After the show was over even that time Ankita and Mannara couldn’t mend their differences and they kept talking about each other.

But it seems like things have settled down now and the two have mended their differences and have become good friends.

We came across a video where Ankita and Mananra are seen partying together and having fun.

Where Mannara says that soon she is going to host a party at her place and Ankita and Vicky have to come and the actress assures her that she will be there.

Ankita also says in the video that she is getting totally “Mannara Vibes” from her.

Well, it’s good to see that both the actresses buried their differences and today have become good friends.

The fans are excited to see them together and they want to see them in a project together.

It would be interesting to see the two actresses sharing screen space.

