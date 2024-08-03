Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra sort out their differences and party together; Chopra actress invites Ankita for her home party

Ankita and Mannara rose to fame with their stint in the Bigg Boss house Season 17 house where the two never got along with each other and were always on loggerheads, but it seems like now they have sorted their differences and have become good friends.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 03/08/2024 - 15:47
Ankita

MUMBAI : Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra were two very strong contestants of Bigg Boss Season 17.

Since the beginning of the game the two began to play the game, at the beginning the two were really close friends but then later on owing to certain differences and fights the friendship drained away.

The two were always at loggerheads and had fights with each other and always used to have the worst fights, to a point that Ankita Lokhande had a problem with her husband talking to Mannara Chopra.

Even during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Salman used to lash at both of them for having frequent fights.

After the show was over even that time Ankita and Mannara couldn’t mend their differences and they kept talking about each other.

But it seems like things have settled down now and the two have mended their differences and have become good friends.

( ALSO READ : Ankita Lokhande reveals why she became a part of Bigg Boss

We came across a video where Ankita and Mananra are seen partying together and having fun.

Where Mannara says that soon she is going to host a party at her place and Ankita and Vicky have to come and the actress assures her that she will be there.

Ankita also says in the video that she is getting totally “Mannara Vibes” from her.

Well, it’s good to see that both the actresses buried their differences and today have become good friends.

The fans are excited to see them together and they want to see them in a project together.

It would be interesting to see the two actresses sharing screen space.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Shocking! When rumours of Ankita Lokhande checking late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s phone and slapping him spread rapidly, Both reacted to the same; The late actor said, ‘I deserve a slap but that has not….’

 

 

Ankita Lokhande Mannara Chopra Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Season 17 Vicky Jain TellyChakkar Salman Khan Endemol Colors Viacom18
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 03/08/2024 - 15:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Update: Shooting for the movie to commence on THIS DATE - more deets inside
MUMBAI : In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 we got to watch Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani steal the show. The movie was...
Daler Mehndi celebrates International Women’s Day with the song "Aaj Ki Rani" under the initiative ‘Shakti’ by UPES University
MUMBAI: Renowned singer Daler Mehndi joins forces with UPES University's initiative 'Shakti' to mark International...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Bhavika Sharma gets greeted by a fan on the sets of the show; shares BTS visuals!
MUMBAI : Bhavika Sharma is a well-known actress on television and these days, she is grabbing headlines for her role in...
International Women’s Day 2024: Here’s A Look At Strong Character Portrayals By Sanya Malhotra
MUMBAI: From ‘Dangal’ to ‘Kathal’, Sanya Malhotra's journey has been nothing short of an inspiration. When actresses...
Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra sort out their differences and party together; Chopra actress invites Ankita for her home party
MUMBAI : Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra were two very strong contestants of Bigg Boss Season 17.Since the beginning...
Kundali Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat in deep shock; mourns the loss of Late actress Dolly Sohi
MUMBAI : Dolly Sohi who played the role of Srishti Mukherjee in the show Jhanak has sadly passed away.The news came as...
Recent Stories
Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Update: Shooting for the movie to commence on THIS DATE - more deets inside
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Bhavika Sharma
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Bhavika Sharma gets greeted by a fan on the sets of the show; shares BTS visuals!
Paras Kalnawat
Kundali Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat in deep shock; mourns the loss of Late actress Dolly Sohi
Rahul Sharma
Women’s Day: Very unfair to dedicate just one day to women, says Rahul Sharma
Akull and Shirley Setia
Akull and Shirley Setia drop their new single "Hoodie”!
Women’s
Celebrating Women’s Day is important, say celebrities
Women's Day
&TV's female protagonists share views on ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’ theme on International Women's Day