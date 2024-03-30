Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain to be seen in a music video; actress shares the first look

Ankita and Vicky are one of the most loved and celebrated couples of television and their stint in Bigg Boss Season 17 was loved by the fans and now the couple will be seen in a music video.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 03/30/2024 - 20:21
Ankita

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had made headlines these days for their participation in the reality show “Bigg Boss Season 17”

Their game was loved by the audience and both had reached the finale of the show, where Vicky was eliminated just a few days before the finale whereas Ankita was one of the finalists of the show and she emerged as the third runner up of the show.

The one thing that had grabbed the audience's attention was the constant fights that the two used to have and the things that the actress's mother – in – law has said but then post the show things were sorted between them.

Now the two are coming in a project together and the fans are excited to see them  on screen.

Ankita and Vicky will be seen in a music video together and today the actress shared the poster of their upcoming music video.

ALSO READ - Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have a massive fight over Mannara Chopra, the actress says, “I don’t feel the love between us anymore, I think it’s all over”

She shared the video and captioned it saying "#LaaPilaDeSharaab Set to captivate your soul soon"

Well, this will be the second project that the two will be doing together post Bigg Boss and the fans are super excited to see them together.

Recently, the two were spotted playing Holi where few of the Bigg Boss contestants had joined them.

Ankita also met Salman Khan at the event and shared a post thanking him for being one of the best mentors to her.

There is no doubt that Ankita and Vicky are the most loved actors of television and they have a massive fan following.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss 17's Ankita Lokhande gives a glimpse of Vicky Jain's family, check out pictures

Orry Salman Khan Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain KhaanZaadi TV news bigg boss 17 TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 03/30/2024 - 20:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: FORTUNATE! Angad feels blessed to have Simran by his side
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi portrays Abhira wrong in front of the family
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Here is why the movie is very important for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff
MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making,...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Exclusive! Jad Hadid to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: Exclusive! Actor Mohd Sharia to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Elvish Yadav yet again falls in trouble as a complaint has been filed for using rare species of snakes
MUMBAI: Elvish Yadav made headlines as he emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, where he won Rs. 25 Lakhs...
Recent Stories
Bade Miyan
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Here is why the movie is very important for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Jad
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Exclusive! Jad Hadid to participate in the show?
Elvish
Elvish Yadav yet again falls in trouble as a complaint has been filed for using rare species of snakes
Nidhi
Nidhi Shah finally breaks her silence on the rumours of her dating co-actor Aashish Mehrota
Sejal
Krishna Mohini: Exclusive! Sejal Jaiswal bags COLORS upcoming show bankrolled by Boyhood Production
Suniel Shetty
Is Suniel Shetty hinting at KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty expecting their first child? Read on to know more!
Rajan Shahi
Get Ready for Cute Moments Ahead in Rajan Shahi's 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'!