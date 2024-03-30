Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain to be seen in a music video; actress shares the first look

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had made headlines these days for their participation in the reality show “Bigg Boss Season 17”

Their game was loved by the audience and both had reached the finale of the show, where Vicky was eliminated just a few days before the finale whereas Ankita was one of the finalists of the show and she emerged as the third runner up of the show.

The one thing that had grabbed the audience's attention was the constant fights that the two used to have and the things that the actress's mother – in – law has said but then post the show things were sorted between them.

Now the two are coming in a project together and the fans are excited to see them on screen.

Ankita and Vicky will be seen in a music video together and today the actress shared the poster of their upcoming music video.

She shared the video and captioned it saying "#LaaPilaDeSharaab Set to captivate your soul soon"

Well, this will be the second project that the two will be doing together post Bigg Boss and the fans are super excited to see them together.

Recently, the two were spotted playing Holi where few of the Bigg Boss contestants had joined them.

Ankita also met Salman Khan at the event and shared a post thanking him for being one of the best mentors to her.

There is no doubt that Ankita and Vicky are the most loved actors of television and they have a massive fan following.

