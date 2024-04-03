Ankita Lokhande gives a shout out to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti for a special reason

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande needs no introduction as she is a huge name in the entertainment business.

She rose to fame by essaying the character of Archana in the Tv serial “Pavitra Rishta” and she has become a household name.

Post that she ventured into Hindi Movies and debuted in the movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Baaghi 3.

She has also participated in the dance reality show “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” Season 4.

Recently, she had made headlines as she had participated in the reality show “Bigg Boss 17” where she was seen as a strong contestant and her game was loved by the audience.

She emerged as the third runner up of the game, she had made news inside and outside of the house for constant fights with Mannara and her husband Vicky, but post the show everything is fine in her married life and everything is forgotten in the Bigg Boss house.

If one remembers during her stay in the Bigg Boss house Ankita had mentioned about her ex - and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput where she said that how he all of a sudden left her and went and how she is still close with his family especially his father.

Recently, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti did an interview where she poured out her heart and spoke about the Sushant Singh Rajput's case and how she feels that the whole family and world need closure.

Ankita reshared her video and gave her a shout out where she said "Shwetha Di so proud of you, one of the strongest women I know so far"

Well, there is no doubt that though Ankita and Sushant relationship faded away she was in good touch with his family.

