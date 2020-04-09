News

Ankita Lokhande misses stage performances badly; check

Ankita Lokhande, who was last seen in Baaghi 3, is missing stage performances badly.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Apr 2020 07:05 PM

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande is one of the most popular actresses. She rose to fame with her performance in the hit TV show Pavitra Rishta.  

The pretty lady, who was last seen in the film Baaghi 3, has a huge fan following. She regularly updates her fans about her whereabouts. It seems the quarantine period has awakened the dancer in Ankita and the actress is reminiscing the time when she used to perform on stage. Ankita also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 with ex-beau Sushant Singh Rajput. 

Remembering the old days, Ankita shared a video of her stage performance on her social media handle. She captioned the post as, “I m missing stage performances badly? 

I m feeling so energetic after watching this ??I love u dance and the dear stage ?I’m sure will meet soon ?? guys pls watch till the end there is a surprise ? @imrashamidesai @mahivij @divyankatripathidahiya #awardnights #dance #performance”. 

Take a look.

Tags Ankita Lokhande Baaghi 3 Pavitra Rishta Ruchi Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 Awardnights performance Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here