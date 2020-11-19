Ankita Lokhande to pay tribute to late Sushant Singh Rajput at award function

MUMBAI: Pavitra Rishta was one of the most successful television serials of its time. It made the leads, Ankita and Sushant, superstars of television. The two bagged a lot of awards for their performance. Till today, people remember the characters of Manav and Archana.

It was this serial that Ankita and Sushant fell in love and dated for over six years before they parted ways in 2016, just a few months before they were going to get married. The reason is still unknown.

They were one of the most loved couples on screen as well as off screen. The audience loved watching them.

The relationship was so strong that Ankita had given a miss to many big banner movies as she didn’t want to join Bollywood and wanted to stand by Sushant’s success.

Post SSR's demise, Ankita stood by his family and fans, who were fighting for justice for the late actor. She kept posting on her social media accounts and gave interviews on media channels, demanding justice for him.

Though she parted ways with SSR, she always kept in touch with his family, and till today she is standing like a pillar with them.

Now, as per media reports, Ankita Lokhande will be performing at an award function where she will be giving a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.

As the award show will be telecast on Zee TV, the channel from where Pavitra Rishta began, it is going to be an emotional moment for the actress.

Right now, we have no idea about what kind of performance she will be giving, but it's going to be a very emotional for the family, fans, and people across the globe who are still fighting for justice to watch it.

May be memories of Pavitra Rishta will be created on the stage, or she might dance to his famous movie songs.

SSR’s case is a worldwide movement where millions of people in India and across the globe are still fighting for the late actor demanding for justice for him and closure to the case.

