Ankita Lokhande puts it straight that Sushant Singh Rajput was her favorite co-star ever; read more

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande has earned fame with her debut award-winning role in Balaji Telefilms’ daily show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV. She was one of the highest-paid television actors until she took a break in 2018 to foray into films.

Ankita Lokhande recently revealed about who has been her favourite co-star? She said, “I think Sushant (Singh Rajput) he has been my favourite.”

Her on-screen chemistry with the late Sushant Singh Rajput in Pavitra Rishta was much talked about. The duo had also participated in a dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhla Ja.



She also shared about how she gels with her co-stars and adds, “I have a very jolly nature, I can gel with anyone. Maybe they get bored with me, but I don’t.”

On Sushant’s 35th birth anniversary, Ankita shared an old video of him where he can be seen playing with her pet dog. She also shared an emotional note in his memory. She wrote, “#sushantday. I don’t know how to start and what to say but yes today I’m gonna share few of yours old videos Sushant to celebrate you. These are the only memories I have with u and I will always remember you like this, happy, intelligent, romantic, mad and adorable. #scotch has always missed u and now I guess he miss u more. I pray and I know tum jaha ho waha bahut khush ho… happy birthday to u u will be missed #memoriesforlife (sic).”

