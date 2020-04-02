Ankita Lokhande reveals she wants to be THIS Bollywood actress; check out video

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande became a household name as Archana after her debut show Pavitra Rishta which aired on Zee TV. The diva's career is on a roll ever since then.

Ankita's popularity is rising with every passing day, all thanks to her amazing social media presence. The actress has been extremely active on her Instagram and keeps sharing all the latest updates.

Earlier, we had informed you how Ankita has become extremely fond of Tik Tok and keeps posting some amazing videos on her social media.

Ankita is pure beauty and there's no doubt in it. The actress spells elegance in each and every frame.

And now, Ankita has dedicated her latest Tik Tok video to Bollywood's eternal beauty Madhuri Dixit.

The actress is seen recreating a scene from Madhuri's movie Hum Aapke Hai Koun.

Take a look at the post:

Ankita revealed in the caption that she wants to become Madhuri Dixit. Well, we really think with her pure elegance and beauty, she can definitely become like the diva one day.

