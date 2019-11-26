Ankita Lokhande’s reaction on Rashami and Siddharth’s sizzling performance in Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla set the temperatures high with their sizzling and steamy performance in last night’s episode.

The actors not only brought a smile on everyone’s faces but also revived the memories of fans who loved their paring in TV show Dil Se Dil Tak.

Rashami and Siddharth, who have all this while been seen locking horns, surprised fans with their romantic performance, which was directed Shehnaz Gill.

This act of Rashami and Siddharth have left everyone stunned and how. Along with viewers, even celebrities couldn’t stop gushing over it.

Rashami’s very good friend and actor Ankita Lokhande also couldn’t hold her excitement. She applauded Rashami performance by sharing a post on her Instagram profile. Take a look!