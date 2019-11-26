News

Ankita Lokhande’s reaction on Rashami and Siddharth’s sizzling performance in Bigg Boss 13

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Nov 2019 07:08 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla set the temperatures high with their sizzling and steamy performance in last night’s episode.

The actors not only brought a smile on everyone’s faces but also revived the memories of fans who loved their paring in TV show Dil Se Dil Tak.

Rashami and Siddharth, who have all this while been seen locking horns, surprised fans with their romantic performance, which was directed Shehnaz Gill.

This act of Rashami and Siddharth have left everyone stunned and how. Along with viewers, even celebrities couldn’t stop gushing over it.

Rashami’s very good friend and actor Ankita Lokhande also couldn’t hold her excitement. She applauded Rashami performance by sharing a post on her Instagram profile. Take a look!

Tags > Ankita Lokhande, Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai, Siddharth Shukla, Dil Se Dil Tak, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Faisal Khan
Faisal Khan
Paras V Chhabraa
Paras V Chhabraa

past seven days