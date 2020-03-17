Ankita Lokhande shaking her booty with her sister like no one is unmissable; watch video

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande became a household name with her debut show Pavitra Rishta where she played the role of Archana. The actress was paired opposite Sushant Singh Rajput who played the role of Manav and their pair became an instant hit among the viewers.

Ankita has been away from the small screen after Pavitra Rishta ended a few years ago. The diehard fans of the show are eagerly waiting for the actress to make her comeback on the TV screens. However, it seems, Ankita will announce something exciting when it is the right time.

But as of now, Ankita has always been extremely active on her social media handle and keeps posting several updates about the same. The actress is often seen posting various pictures but we are all hearts for her recent video.

In the video, we can see Ankita showing off her amazing dance moves with sister Ashita Sahu. Both shake their booties in such a terrific way that it will make you dance too.

Take a look at the video:

We are sure, the diehard fans of Ankita will be going crazy over her dance moves.

On the work front, Ankita made her big Bollywood debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She was recently seen in Baaghi 3.

What do you think about Ankita's dance video? Tell us in the comments.