Ankita Lokhande swept away by 'incredible' floating posters of 'Pavitra Rishta'

MUMBAI: Actress Ankita Lokhande talks about posters of the web series 'Pavitra Rishta' being showcased throughout the Mumbai coastline as part of their promotional campaign.



The producers are doing it on huge custom-designed water vessels using LED display.



She shares: "We have heard of floating breakfasts but having a floating poster of our latest show feels incredible. The floating vessel goes all over the Mumbai coastline – so everyone from Juhu to Versova to Colaba is be able to see this."



'Pavitra Rishta' features Shaheer Sheikh, Ankita Lokhande, Pooja Bhamrrah, Asheema Vardaan, Piyush Ranade, Randeep Rai and Usha Nadkarni in prominent roles. The show is streaming on ALTBalaji.

