News

Ankita Lokhande trying her luck in THIS new profession; watch video

Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande opts for a new profession and we are loving it.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
09 Apr 2020 12:18 PM

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande became a household name as Archana with her debut show Pavitra Rishta which Zee TV. The actress' career started on a high note and then there was no looking back. 

Ankita's popularity is rising with every passing day, all thanks to her amazing social media presence. The actress has been extremely active on her Instagram account and keeps sharing all the latest updates. 

Miss Lokhande is currently spending her days of quarantine by doing some fun stuff. The actress has now opted for a new profession and that's of a hairstylist. 

Ankita has turned a hairstylist for her brother and the video is extremely fun to watch.

Take a look at the video:

Well, turns out it was a fun video and Ankita hardly chops few strands of hair of her brother. But it was such fun to watch it as Ankita and her brother made is extremely entertaining.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

Tags Ankita Lokhande Pavitra Rishta Zee TV hairstylist Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here