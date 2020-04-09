Ankita Lokhande trying her luck in THIS new profession; watch video

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande became a household name as Archana with her debut show Pavitra Rishta which Zee TV. The actress' career started on a high note and then there was no looking back.

Ankita's popularity is rising with every passing day, all thanks to her amazing social media presence. The actress has been extremely active on her Instagram account and keeps sharing all the latest updates.

Miss Lokhande is currently spending her days of quarantine by doing some fun stuff. The actress has now opted for a new profession and that's of a hairstylist.

Ankita has turned a hairstylist for her brother and the video is extremely fun to watch.

Take a look at the video:

Well, turns out it was a fun video and Ankita hardly chops few strands of hair of her brother. But it was such fun to watch it as Ankita and her brother made is extremely entertaining.

