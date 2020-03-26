Ankita Lokhande's 'Marathi Mulgi' swag in THESE latest pictures are too beautiful

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande became a household name as Archana after her debut show Pavitra Rishta. The actress' career started on a high note and then there was no looking back.

Ankita and Sushant Singh Rajput's pair became an instant hit among the viewers.

And now, while everyone is in quarantine mode, Ankita Lokhande too has been staying home and making sure to take all the safety precautions to fight against Corona Virus.

Yesterday being Gudi Padwa, everyone celebrated this auspicious day staying at home. Ankita too celebrated Gudi Padwa at home with her family and also posted a few pictures.

In the latest post, Ankita shared her look from the Gudi Padwa celebration where she has donned a complete 'Marathi Mulgi' look. Ankita kept her look simple yet stylish. The traditional nathni and the moon bindi made her look gorgeous.

Take a look at the pictures:

In another set of pictures shared by Ankita, we can see her doing the pooja. She looked refreshing in a red kurta with a blue print on it.

Take a look at the pictures:

What do you think about Ankita's look? Tell us in the comments.