Ankita Lokhande's photo attracts a hilarious comment from Rashami Desai

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande and Rashami Desai are very close to each other and Ankita's latest photo received a comment from her.

Ankita wore an off-shoulder green dress and posted a 'sun' emoji. Rashami Desai, in her quirky style, dropped a comment: "kahan chali hariyali bankar" (Where are you going dressed in green?)

The Pavitra Rishta actress shared a series of pictures in this green outfit. Ankita keeps posting pictures of herself and her dance videos. They are just like any other friends, who go for a sleepover at their bestie's place.

Recently, Ankita also shared photos with her beau Vicky Jain and they were loved by fans. Vicky stood like a pillar with the actress when she was trolled for posting on social media after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. On April 10, the couple celebrated 3 years of togetherness.

