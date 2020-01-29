Ankona Mukherjee’s dreamy moment with Kartik Aaryan on Indian idol season 11

MUMBAI: Indian idol season 11 has been winning hearts since its beginning. The contestants are being loved for the melodic voices and the entire nation is eagerly waiting to know who will be our next Indian idol. India’s national crush Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan graced the stage the of Indian Idol season 11 to promote their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2.

The Choti Alka Ankona Mukherjee who gave a melodic performance on the song “Tere Leye Hum Hai Jiye.” Her tuneful performance made all the judges and special guest Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan give her standing ovation. After her performance Ankona told everyone that Kartik Aaryan is her first crush and she is really excited to meet him finally. She also requested Kartik Aaryan to dance with her and Kartik immediately agreed to fulfill her wish . Both of them danced on the Love Aaj Kal 2 latest romantic song “ Shayad” . Ankona was extremely happy after dancing with her crush.

