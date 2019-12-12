Ankur Nayyar to play a cop in Star Bharat’s Savdhaan India

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar recently broke the news about Star Bharat’s flagship show Savdhaan India which has been instrumental in educating and alerting our society about India’s most shocking crimes for over many years, is undergoing some major changes.



The show which has been narrating some serious and eye-opening stories to viewers will now witness cops narrating and solving the cases in the episodic.



According to our sources, actor Ankur Nayyar, who is a well-known name in the industry and still re-called for his stint in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Jeet, Ghar Ek Sapnaa, Siya Ke Ram, Vighnaharta Ganesha and many others, has been roped in for the show.



Our sources inform that Ankur has been signed to depict one of the cops in the series.



We could not get through Ankur for a comment.



TellyChakkar will soon update our readers with more details. Stay tuned!



