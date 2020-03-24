Ankur Panchal, Deepali Saini and Gaurav Roopdas roped in for Dangal TV’s Crime Alert

MUMBAI: Everyday our news desk opens to a fresh set of news which not only informs its readers but also surprises with a piece of news from the entertainment industry. And staying true to our promise, we are back again with yet another interesting update from the Television world.

Dangal TV's crime-based show Crime Alert focuses on real-life crime incidents in our country and the story of the struggle of the victims in order to get justice for their sufferings. The show has a huge fan base who regularly watches this show as the heart-wrenching stories not only makes the viewer’s emotional but also aware of the crimes happening around the country.

Tellychakkar.com has exclusively learnt that actors namely Ankur Panchal (Ghayal Once Again), Deepali Saini (Ishq Mein Marjawan) and Gaurav Roopdas (Patiala Babes)

This particular episode is produced by Kewal Krishna under his banner Roots in East

We couldn’t connect with the actors for a comment.

