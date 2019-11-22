News

Ankur Verma roped in for Colors’ Naagin 4

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
22 Nov 2019 08:27 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about television’s most popular show Naagin, which will soon return with season 4.

We broke the news about Dil Se Dil Tak and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji fame Jasmin Bhasin, Udann fame Vijendra Kumeria, and Nia Sharma playing the leads in Colors' Naagin 4 (Balaji Telefilms).

According to our sources, Ankur Verma, who was last seen in Bepanah Pyaar, has been roped in for the show. He will play a pivotal role in Naagin 4.

As mentioned by us, Naagin 4 will also star Sayantani Ghosh, Aparma Kumar, Sheetal Jaisal, and Shaleen Bhanot playing pivotal roles.

Naagin 4 is most likely to hit the TV screens from 7th December (2019) at 8 PM.

Stay tuned for more updates!

 

