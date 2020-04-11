Ankush Rampal’s NEW VIDEO is a message for HATERS

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 had an amazing run. Almost all the contestants of the show grabbed the audience's attention. The show was high on drama, controversies fights and love. Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal won the show against Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer.

One of the contestants of the show Ankush Rampal had been in the news. The handsome lad was thrown out of the show for passing obscene comments on female contestants. Even after being directly eliminated from the show, Ankush received massive support from the fans. A few fans were of the opinion that a lot of co-contestants who faked friendship with Ankush, took the benift of the situation to get him evicted from the show.

Since the MTV Splitsvilla X2 re-ran due to Covid 19 lockdown, Ankush relived the time.

He took to Instagram and posted a video addressing to his haters.

Have a look at the video:

Do you think it was fair for the contestants to vote him out? Hit the comments section below.

