Anniversary special: EPIC MOMENTS of Anurag and Prerna in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay…

MUMBAI: Television actors Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, who play the lead roles of Anurag and Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's top-rated reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, are currently one of the most loved on-screen couples. The fans have given the duo the nickname Parica, and they make lovely videos and send messages to their favourite actors.



The show completes a year and all the actors are in a celebratory mood. They have been taking to social media to share their happiness and how they are celebrating their feat. Infact Pooja Banerjee, who has injured herself after her participation in dancing reality show Nach Baliye also expressed how elated she is.Today let’s take a look at the epic moments on the lives of the lead characters of the show Anurag and Prerna!

When Anurag proposed to Prerna



When Komolika entered Anurag and Prerna’s lives



When Prerna’s life was in danger and Anurag protected her



Mr. Bajaj married Prerna



Show your love for Kasautii Zindagii Kay in the comments section below!