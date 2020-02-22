News

Announcement on its way! Yo Yo Honey Singh personally shares 'Loca' coming in two weeks and we're thrilled!

MUMBAI: Iconic musician Yo Yo Honey Singh piqued the excitement of the fans when he shared a poster announcing his next song titled 'Loca’ and now, with each one of us awaiting his next single, the musician has shared a video where he is seen telling the fans that his single’s release date would be announced in just two weeks!

The rapper made sure he breaks into the excitement further into the fans with a video and shares, “Loca ki release date ki official announcement bahut jaldi karne wala hon, bahut bahut jaldi! @tseries.official #Loca #YoYoHoneySingh #YoYoNewSingh”

With the background of a loaded concert amidst immense fan frenzy, the video is definitely the one where the rapper has made sure that he personally tells his fans. Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, co-produced by Bobby Suri and Honey Singh, the music video is directed by Ben Peters.

Recently, the rapper performed live in Kolkata with over a gathering of over 2 lakhs which made it the biggest affair for his fans. The super excited fans were high on spirit where Honey Singh surely set the stage on fire.

With each single coming out, the fans of Yo Yo Honey Singh surely get super excited as every musical outing by the rapper promises a great dose of entertainment, fun and groove where the track captures the youth with its spirit!

