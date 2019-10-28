Ansh Bagri is excited to be part of Vellapanti

Actor Ansh Bagri, who will be seen in the film Vellapanti, says he is excited to be part of the project. Talking about his character he says that it is very different than what he has seen or played before. “My character is so unique. I am a guy who is looking for a good job and his financial status is not stable. Eventually, he wants to do something through which he can earn more money but in less time, so that he can sort out all his problems. For earning money, he has started doing many things which have created a problem for him. It’s basically a normal story but the genre is comedy. My idea for doing this film is to entertain people,” he says.

The actor says it took a few months for him to bag this film. “After I finished my show Dil To Happy Hai Ji), I got many offers, but I liked this film because I like my role in this film. I am planning to do one or two films more. If everything goes well in November I will start shooting for the film,” he says.

The actor admits that it’s tough to find good work in Bollywood and having a guardian here helps. “I am from out of the industry and like others, if I want, then I can also express my disappointment related on issues such as nepotism and the fact that directors and producers only offer work to their heroes’ children. I personally think that star kids should get work because their parents have worked hard and struggled to become a star or superstar. For example, Amitabh Bachchan has struggled in the industry, so definitely his kid should get to enjoy that. I am not from the industry and if I become a superstar, I will help my kids too. But the fact that deserving people also don’t get a break is quite upsetting,” he says.

The film also stars Siddharth Sagar and Bhavin Bhanushali and the shoot will begin next month on the 15th of November.