News

Ansh Bagri, Siddharth Sagar, Bhavin Bhanushali and Chandan Bakshi roped in for Vellapanti

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
27 Sep 2019 02:05 PM

MUMBAITellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the entertainment industry.

After Veerey Ki Wedding, the banner Make My Day Entertainments is coming up with a comedy movie titled Vellapanti. The movie is about four friends and their lives.

According to our sources, popular names Ansh Bagri, Siddharth Sagar, Bhavin Bhanushali, and Chandan Bakshi will play the four friends.

Vellapanti will be directed by Amarpreet G.S. Chabbra and produced by Rajat Bakshi.

Aparna Kitey (AK Fashion) is the Costume Stylist as well as the production designer of the movie, whereas the casting has been done by one of the best casting directors of Bollywood, Dinesh Sudarshan Soi.

Talking about the actors, Ansh Bari was last seen in Star Plus show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Siddharth Sagar is a renowned comedian, Bhavin Bhanushali is a popular TikToker and actor, while Chandan Bakshi was a part of Veerey Ki Wedding.

We couldn’t connect with the actors or production house for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Ansh Bagri, Siddharth Sagar, Bhavin Bhanushali, Chandan Bakshi, Vellapanti, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum producer Sandiip Sikcand...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Sharad Malhotra
Sharad Malhotra
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Kainaz Motivala
Kainaz Motivala

past seven days