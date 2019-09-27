Ansh Bagri, Siddharth Sagar, Bhavin Bhanushali and Chandan Bakshi roped in for Vellapanti

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the entertainment industry.

After Veerey Ki Wedding, the banner Make My Day Entertainments is coming up with a comedy movie titled Vellapanti. The movie is about four friends and their lives.



According to our sources, popular names Ansh Bagri, Siddharth Sagar, Bhavin Bhanushali, and Chandan Bakshi will play the four friends.



Vellapanti will be directed by Amarpreet G.S. Chabbra and produced by Rajat Bakshi.



Aparna Kitey (AK Fashion) is the Costume Stylist as well as the production designer of the movie, whereas the casting has been done by one of the best casting directors of Bollywood, Dinesh Sudarshan Soi.



Talking about the actors, Ansh Bari was last seen in Star Plus show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Siddharth Sagar is a renowned comedian, Bhavin Bhanushali is a popular TikToker and actor, while Chandan Bakshi was a part of Veerey Ki Wedding.



We couldn’t connect with the actors or production house for a comment.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.