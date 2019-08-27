News

Ansh Kukreja to enter THIS popular show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Aug 2019 08:56 PM

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is one of the most popular television shows. It airs on Star Plus and has kept the audience hooked to the TV screens with its gripping plot. The show is up for high voltage drama.

Well, the show is set to welcome Ansh Kukreja. According to a report in India Forums, the makers have roped in actor Ansh Kukreja for an interesting part. Ansh will enter the show as Natasha’s brother and support her in her quest to prove that Raman is her husband Shardul.

For the uninitiated, recently, Karan Patel, who played the male lead, left the show to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Chaitanya Choudhary stepped into his shoes to take charge as Raman Bhalla.

