News

Antara Banerjee excited to enter 'Ragini MMS' world

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Dec 2019 01:26 PM
Actress Antara Banerjee is excited to join the team of "Ragini MMS Returns Season 2", and says she is eager to show her versatility to the audience with the web show.
 
"I share a very special bond with Balaji, so when they came up with 'Ragini MMS Returns Season 2' and asked me if I was game to play such a high performance role, there was no second thought to it. I'm eager to see how the audience likes my role. It's different from the other characters that I have played in the past on the screen," said Antara, who has featured in shows like "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" and "Badhu Bahu".
 
Zee5 and ALTBalaji's "Ragini MMS Returns Season 2" is third installment of the "Ragini MMS" franchise. It will be back in form of an erotic-horror web series.
 
It also features Aarti Khetrapal, Rishika Nag, Adhya Gupta, Vikram Singh Rathore, Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood.
 
"The story has amazing twists and turns which will keep the audience hooked to their screen," Antara said.
Tags > Ragini MMS Returns Season 2, Antara Banerjee, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Badhu Bahu, Aarti Khetrapal, Rishika Nag, Adhya Gupta, Vikram Singh Rathore, Divya Agarwal,

