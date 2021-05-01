Anu Malik lifts Pawandeep on the sets of Indian Idol 12 airing on Sony Entertainment Television

MUMBAI: The upcoming weekend on Sony Entertainment Television’s well-known show Indian Idol Season 12 will bring entertainment and laughter on set. This special weekend show will be a marvellous wave for all the viewers to witness the wondrous voices of India. The show will be hosted by the coolest host Aditya Narayan along with the renowned Music director Anu Malik and Music lyricist Manoj Muntashir as judges on the set.



The star Pawandeep is back on stage after two weeks with his emotional performance on the song on 'Maii tere chunar' to which Pawandeep gets a breakdown while performing as he never informed his mother about being corona positive and listening to this all contestants came on stage and hugged him as they were missing this bond with that the judges also got emotional and pawadeep himself was tearing. Further, Anu Malik encourages Pawandeep on his performance and lifts him on stage and everyone gives a standing ovation on the set of Indian Idol.



Further, when asked why he was into tears while singing this song, Pawandeep quoted, "I am blessed to be on this stage today. I never told my mom about my health and nor I informed her about being covid positive. whenever I used to get fresh I see my mother in front of my eyes. I miss her a lot today and today whatever I am is because of her prayers and love for me."

Adding to it the Legendary Music Director Anu Malik walks towards the stage and lifts pawandeep on set and shares, "I am proud of you Pawandeep, you are a very strong person. You have a talented voice and I am so happy to see you back on stage with a rocking performance. My blessings are with you and you have a bright future ahead."



