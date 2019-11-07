Anu Malik's tears roll down after Adriz’s performance on the stage of Indian Idol Season 11

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol ‘Season 11’ has already became everyone’s favorite show. Sitting on the panel of judges are acclaimed names from the music industry Anu Malik, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani. This year’s theme of Indian Idol ‘Ek Desh Ek Awaz’ is breaking all stereotypes and celebrates diversity in its true sense.



This weekend on the special episode #Desh Ki Awaaz, Indian Idol’s stage was graced by the celebrated singer Gautam Das who came to sing with Adriz Ghosh from Kolkata. Both performed on the songs Monta Re and Ye Nayan Dare Dare.Their performance made all the three judges go gala and gave them a standing ovation. All the three judges couldn’t stop gushing about their performance and iconic singer/composer Anu Malik got emotional listening to the voice of the young talent Adriz Ghosh. He also sang one of his old Bengali composition and got nostalgic.



Anu Malik while appreciating Adriz said “ Your voice has so much depth that it can give goosebumps to anyone. Your confidence showed your control over music, which is remarkable for any singer. I feel like hearing your voice on a repeat mode. I wish you all the best for your journey ahead.



Stay Tuned and watch Indian Idol every Saturday and Sunday at 8PM on Sony Entertainment.