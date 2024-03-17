Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna poses with a bike, wife Akanksha's reaction is unmissable

Gaurav Khanna has impressed everyone with his amazing performance in Anupamaa. He entered Anupamaa much later after the show began. Anuj Kapadia has now become the most important part of Anupamaa.
Gaurav

MUMBAI: Gaurav Khanna has impressed everyone with his amazing performance in Anupamaa. He entered Anupamaa much later after the show began. Anuj Kapadia has now become the most important part of Anupamaa. 

His sizzling chemistry with Rupali Ganguly has grabbed all the attention. Anuj and Anupamaa are the most popular jodi of television right now. Gaurav has been phenomenal with his emotional, fun performances in Anupamaa. He portrays every emotion perfectly. Ever since, Anuj has entered the show people have gone crazy about this jodi. Anuj Kapadia has always got some classy looks in the show.

He had those three piece suits and formal wear in the beginning and later, we saw him in t-shirts. Post the leap, Anuj has turned out to be even more handsome. His entry on a bike post-leap won hearts. Anuj has been wearing those turtle neck t-shirts.

People eagerly wait to see Gaurav posting his pictures from the sets and are always excited about his new dashing looks. Gaurav posted a few pictures today from the new America set. He is seen posing on a Jawa bike on the sets. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Sometimes you need to disconnect and enjoy your own company."

He gave the photo credits to costar Madalsa Sharma and revealed that the bike he is posing on is owned by Anupamaa DOP, Gulshan Shah. Aashiesh Mehrotra, Paras Kalnawat, Jaswir Kaur commented on the photo. However, the best comment came from Gaurav's wife, Akanksha Chamola. She asked him to bring the bike home.

She wrote, "get the bike home." Well, Gaurav has got the right approval!

Anupamaa also stars Aashish Mehrotra, Sukirti Kandpal, Vaquar Shaikh, Sudhanshu Pandey, Alpana Buch, Chandni Bhagwanani, Madalsa Sharma, Aurra Bhatnagar, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Dishi Duggal, Parakh Madan, and others.

