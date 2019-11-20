News

Anuj Sachdeva’s NEW project with Sandeepa Dhar; check photo

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Nov 2019 06:29 PM

MUMBAI: Anuj Sachdeva is one of the most popular television actors. He has been part of several shows including Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, and Chhanchhan. He was last seen in the popular dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9 wherein he was seen with his ex, Urvashi Dholakia. Now, the actor is gearing up for his new project. 

The actor, who was seen in a short film called Besan Ke Ladoo with Shweta Tripathi, will be seen in one of the sketches by Filtercopy. He will be seen along with actress Sandeepa Dhar. 

Anuj took to social media and wrote, “Something coming up soon with @filtercopy and co-actor @iamsandeepadhar Stay tuned.” He has also shared a picture. 

Take a look below:

Tags > Anuj Sachdeva, Sandeepa Dhar, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Roshni Chopra
Roshni Chopra
Avika Gor
Avika Gor
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Hina Khan
Tuesday Thought

past seven days