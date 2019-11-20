Anuj Sachdeva’s NEW project with Sandeepa Dhar; check photo

MUMBAI: Anuj Sachdeva is one of the most popular television actors. He has been part of several shows including Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, and Chhanchhan. He was last seen in the popular dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9 wherein he was seen with his ex, Urvashi Dholakia. Now, the actor is gearing up for his new project.



The actor, who was seen in a short film called Besan Ke Ladoo with Shweta Tripathi, will be seen in one of the sketches by Filtercopy. He will be seen along with actress Sandeepa Dhar.



Anuj took to social media and wrote, “Something coming up soon with @filtercopy and co-actor @iamsandeepadhar Stay tuned.” He has also shared a picture.



Take a look below: