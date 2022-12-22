"Anuj is the father that the Shah kids needed" say the fans after Anuj Kapadia trends online; Check out reactions

MUMBAI : The fans have gone crazy over today’s scene and praising Anuj a lot. They feel that this was something that needed to be said and made clear with the Shah family. Check out reactions.

Our television screens are currently being ruled by Anupamaa. The programme is performing remarkably well and currently has the highest weekly BARC ratings.

The show's current plot is particularly interesting because it focuses on Anupama and Anuj's post-marriage lives. With the marriage of Adhik and Pakhi and how the family is adjusting to the significant shift, the entire narrative takes a significant turn.

According to the latest plot, Pakhi is alone when she lies down on the road, shocking Anupama. Anupama then takes her back to her home and explains everything to her. With Pakhi and the Shah family, Anuj clarifies things.

Anupama will always be with them, he will make that obvious to them, but it doesn't mean they have to keep phoning her whenever it's convenient for them.

Anuj continues by stating that this must stop because she also has a life and a family to care for.

Then he informs Pakhi that because she is an adult, she should know how to take care of herself and her issues.

He is reassured by Pakhi that she won't bother Anupama and will take care of things on her own.

The fans have gone crazy over this scene and are praising Anuj a lot. They feel that this was something that needed to be said and made clear with the Shah family.

The fans have been trending Anuj online for the scene and appreciating Anuj a lot. They even said that Anuj is the father the Shah kids needed. They loved everything he said and agreed with him completely.

Check out a few reactions:

Fantastic episode! Every single word Anuj said was on point today, but I just hope Anu finally starts to understand that she’s slowly pushing away the two people that truly love her the most in this world due to people that don’t actually care for her at all. #Anupamaa — (@RaelynnKahani) December 22, 2022

#AnujKapadiya is back Jo maan mein thi baat aaj #Anuj aur fan ke aaj #Anuj ne boli hi diya wow wow https://t.co/BCQSZKZogk — sumidha kaple (@KapleSumidha) December 22, 2022

Aaj Uff Uff Uff nahi Aaj Wow Wow Wow #Anuj Aaj bomb jala fir bomb futa aaj to maza hi aa gaya Romance nahin tha per wow to tha https://t.co/BM9K4YBe7i — sumidha kaple (@KapleSumidha) December 22, 2022

#Anuj is the father Shah kids needed to keep them in line frm the start. No beating around the bush, no examples of chaiwali or neighbors, bluntly said it on the face. Anu, don’t stand there feeling guilty. This man is fighting fr u n making sure u don’t get mistreated #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/XUy1bxw1i1 — MA (@Mus1294) December 22, 2022

Kapadia family nahin to aaj aag laga di #Anuj pakhi Awaaz Neeche #Anu se baat karte hue apni tone sambhalo pakhi https://t.co/pGBqSY6SId — sumidha kaple (@KapleSumidha) December 18, 2022

Wow #Anuj I am very proud of you Aise logon ke sath aisa hi karna chahie #AnujKapadia https://t.co/cn3ldcIxKZ — sumidha kaple (@KapleSumidha) December 17, 2022

