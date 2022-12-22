"Anuj is the father that the Shah kids needed" say the fans after Anuj Kapadia trends online; Check out reactions

The fans have gone crazy over today’s scene and praising Anuj a lot. They feel that this was something that needed to be said and made clear with the Shah family. Check out reactions.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/22/2022 - 14:39
"Anuj is the father that the Shah kids needed" say the fans after Anuj Kapadia trends online; Check out reactions

MUMBAI : The fans have gone crazy over today’s scene and praising Anuj a lot. They feel that this was something that needed to be said and made clear with the Shah family. Check out reactions.

Our television screens are currently being ruled by Anupamaa. The programme is performing remarkably well and currently has the highest weekly BARC ratings.

The show's current plot is particularly interesting because it focuses on Anupama and Anuj's post-marriage lives. With the marriage of Adhik and Pakhi and how the family is adjusting to the significant shift, the entire narrative takes a significant turn.

According to the latest plot, Pakhi is alone when she lies down on the road, shocking Anupama. Anupama then takes her back to her home and explains everything to her. With Pakhi and the Shah family, Anuj clarifies things.

Anupama will always be with them, he will make that obvious to them, but it doesn't mean they have to keep phoning her whenever it's convenient for them.

Anuj continues by stating that this must stop because she also has a life and a family to care for.

Then he informs Pakhi that because she is an adult, she should know how to take care of herself and her issues.

He is reassured by Pakhi that she won't bother Anupama and will take care of things on her own.

The fans have gone crazy over this scene and are praising Anuj a lot. They feel that this was something that needed to be said and made clear with the Shah family.

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Pakhi begs for mercy, wants to save her marriage, Barkha unhappy with Adhik rethinking the separation

The fans have been trending Anuj online for the scene and appreciating Anuj a lot. They even said that Anuj is the father the Shah kids needed.  They loved everything he said and agreed with him completely.

Check out a few reactions:

 

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Pakhi finally realizes her mistakes, Anupamaa advises her to focus on being more responsible

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.sw
 

Tassnim Sheikh Rakhi Dave Sudhanshu Pandey Paras Kalnawat Anupamaa Vanraj Shah TellyChakkar Rajan Shahi Star Plus Rupali Ganguly Anuj Gaurav Khanna Maan Adhik Mehta Pakhi trending Twitter fan reactions
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/22/2022 - 14:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow