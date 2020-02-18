Anup Jalota's apparent 'ex-girlfriend' Jasleen to wooo Paras in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

MUMBAI: Paras was one of the strongest contestants of the Bigg Boss house, the actor was out at the sixth position, he walked away with the money in bag option, as somewhere he knew he wasn’t winning the show.

Soon after Bigg Boss ended Paras is seen on the show, Mujse Shaadi Karoge where he will be finding a suitable bride for him. Where we saw Sanjana and Heena Panchal really trying to woo Paras, on the other soon son Paras will be seen romancing an ex Bigg Boss contestant.

And well she is none other than singer Anup Jalota’s ex-girlfriend Jasleen, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss season 12.

She had stirred several controversies in season 12 when she entered the show as singer Anup Jalota’s partner. Later she had even agreed to be dating the veteran singer.

Now a clip from ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ has been going viral and in it, we can see Jasleen on stage having a steamy dance with Paras who seems to be completely smitten by her.

It will be interesting to see if Jasleen will be able to woo Paras or no.

