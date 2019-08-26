Anup Soni to be seen in Vanita Omung Kumar's Ava Maria

MUMBAI: Anup Soni is a well-known actor who has acted in both films and television shows. His TV projects include Balika Vadhu, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Byomkesh Bakshi to name a few. He has acted in films like Dus Kahaniyaan and Gangaajal. Now, he is geared up for his new project.

The actor will be seen in Vanita Omung Kumar's film. Vinita is all set for her directorial debut with an upcoming short film. Anup Soni is part of the short film. Titled Ava Maria, the film will be set in the backdrop of Goa. As per India Forums, Anup and Vanita along with their team have started shooting for the same in the beautiful beaches of Goa.