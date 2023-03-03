Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly says ‘SORRY’ to Sumbul; find out why

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Tellyworld. This time we have brought to you a story of your favorite stars Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Rupali Ganguly as the latter apologizes to Sumbul. Here is why.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been one of the popular faces of the reality TV show that recently concluded. She was the youngest contestant on the show and became quite popular.

The audience loved her chemistry with Fahmaan Khan in Imlie and were deeply saddened by the fact that they will no longer be part of the show. However, she managed to impress the audience once again with her stint in Bigg Boss 16.

The actress has bought herself a home in Mumbai at the young age of 19 and recently hosted a housewarming for the same. Here her friends from the TV industry and her new group from Bigg Boss-Mandali were present.

However, seems like some more people were expected to be part of the occasion. Rupali Ganguly is part of StarPlus’s hit show Anupama, winning the hearts of the people with this progressive show.

Now, Rupali Gangly has commented and apologized for her absence at the same occasion. Check out the post here:

Rupali then replied saying, “Sorry re main nahi aa paayi …. Missed this …. Par bohot jald milte hain …. So so proud of u”

Sumbul has achieved something big here and everyone is super proud of her. At this happy occasion, we saw Ulka Gupta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare among others who came to congratulate the actress.

