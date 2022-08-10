Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly talks about her show, appreciation and recognition for the same and social media, check out

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week. These days, the track of the show is quite interesting as the narrative is focusing on Anupama and Anuj’s life post marriage as they face challenges together and try to maintain a balance between both the families. Rupali Gangly has won over millions of hearts with her portrayal of Anupama.

Rupali Ganguly has had an acting career extending for over two decades now and she has impressed the masses with her more than stellar performance.

From Monisha Sarabhai to Anupama; her roles have left behind a great impact on everyone. The actress now stars in Anupamaa and that has become a pathbreaking show and is not slowing down or stepping down from the pinnacle of success.

Recently Rupali attended at an event and during the media interaction she was asked about the show and more, check out!

About awards she said, “Jab koi award milta hai, toh aisa lagta hai ki aap koi aisa kaam kar rahe ho, jo logon ko pasand aaya hai.” She went on to say that in a way, that is how people have acknowledged and praised your efforts.

She added, “It makes a lot of difference to get an award and recognition for your work.”

About social media and reels, she said that in a way it is a bane and a boon too. It is very engrossing and engaging and you don’t realize how long you kept scrolling. However, I enjoy making reels a lot, especially with my son. Social media, it’s a way to stay connected to people.

The actress talked about her show, Anupama will be dubbed and telecasted and in Indonesia and South Africa too. “Socha nahin tha, ki ek show aayega meri zindagi mein, aur meri zindagi badal ke rakh dega”, added the actress about Anupama.

