Anupama: Aww! Check out the special bond between Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama and Alpana Buch aka Baa in this BTS video from the sets

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and real.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

The star cast of the serial often shares videos and photos showing their camaraderie with each other.

One of the bonds that has witnessed many changes is none other than that between Anupama and Baa. They were daughter-in-law and mother-in-law and then turned mother and daughter on the show.

The two not only share a great bond on-screen but off-screen also. Their bond is filled with love, care, and loads of fun and masti.

Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama keeps sharing BTS videos from the sets of the show, especially with Alpana Buch aka Baa.

Now, the actress has shared a sweet and adorable video of hers and Alpana, where they are doing the Garba.

Rupali shared the video and captioned it saying, “Saami pe Shimmying in our own style !! Anupamaa and Baa( I love her)can literally do Garba on any song. Haha!! How's it? Lemme know in comment's below.”

Isn't their bond sweet?

What do you think of the video? Let us know in the comments below.

