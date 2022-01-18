Anupama:! Aww! Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty aka Kavya shows the special bond she shares with Anagha Bhosale and Sudhanshu Pandey

MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and topping the BARC ratings every week.

Along with Anupama and Vanraj, Kavya is also a very important character of the show. She is the one who spices up the storyline and brings in the twists and turns in the serial.

Although she is a bit negative, people love the way Madalsa essays the role of Kavya and does complete justice to the role.

Madalsa has become a household name. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps posting videos and photos from the sets and shows a glimpse of what the stars are up to.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because the stars on the show get along with each other like a house on fire and they keep making fun videos and entertaining the fans.

Madalsa is quite active on social media and she keeps sharing BTS videos and photos from the sets of the show.

Recently, the actress shared some clicks with Sudhanshu ( Vanraj) and Anagha ( Nandini) and she captioned it saying “ Love my Family”.

Well, there is no doubt that the entire cast and crew get along with each other like a house on fire and now the entire team is like family and that’s one of the reasons why the audience have connected to the character as every actor is such good actors and they help each other in bettering the work which can be seen on screen.

It good to see actors having a fun time on the sets of the show in spite of the tough shooting schedules.

