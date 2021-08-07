Anupama: Big Development: Kavya ditches Pakhi at the last moment, the latter is left helpless

MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and topping the BARC ratings every week.

These days the track of the show is quite interesting as the track is focusing on the change in Pakhi’s behavior and how things have drafted away from Anupama and Pakhi.

In the previous episode, we saw how Pakhi warns Anupama to not come for the function and she is not allowed to see her performance in spite of that Anupama helps Pakkhi without her knowledge.

In the upcoming episode, Anupama will give her best performance and she will win the hearts of the audiences, Pakhi tells Anupma to leave before her performance or else she won’t perform.

The entire Shah family comes to the annual function to support Anupama and Pakhi.

ALSO READ: OMG! Anupama: Samar does not support Anupama's decision)

When the performance of Pakhi is about to begin Kavya goes missing, and Pakhi is searching her all around, but she is not seen anywhere.

Pakhi gets nervous and anxious as she cannot locate Kavya, and her name as been announced on the stage.

She doesn’t know what to do, and feels helpless as she wouldn’t be able to perform with Kavya.

It will be interesting to see how will Pakhi perform, and will Kavya return, and where she has disappeared.

What do you think will happen in the upcoming episode, do let us know in the comments below.

For more updates on Anupama, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: OMG! Anupama: Samar does not support Anupama's decision)