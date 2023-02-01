Anupama fame Alma Hussein has the perfect message to send to your partner

MUMBAI :Alma Hussein is known for her work in TV serials like Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii as Dr. Sia Advani and Anupamaa as Sara Kapadia. The actress currently enjoys 137k followers on the platform and never fails to amaze them with her super stylish and fashionable outfits.

Also read - Exclusive! Alma Hussein is so not proud of THIS one thing she has done, check out the deets inside

Alma exited the show Anupamaa due to less screen time given to her, despite of the audience dearly wanting to see more of her character.

The actress stays active on her social media profiles where she posts a lot of entertaining things, be it her moments from personal life or some funny reels.

Her fans don’t like to miss out on the latest updates and they love Alma Hussein, not just for her acting but also for the beauty that she is.

Alma Hussein fans are always ready for some relationship post from the actress’ side and she never fails to entertain them. So this time, Alma has once again posted a reel and we’re sure that many people in relationships, especially the ones in long-distance relationships, will really love the post.

So, here we show you the reel posted. Check it out:

Also read - Anupamaa fame Alma Hussain shares how things go after a fight in relationships, deets inside

Tell us how you feel after watching this Reel in the comments section.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.