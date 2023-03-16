Anupama Fans worry about a #MaAn separation after the new promo, Check out the fan reactions!

MUMBAI :Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.

Rupali Ganguly shines as Anupama and what makes the show so great is the ensemble cast which adds a lot of flavor to the show.

But fans of the show are so very fond of the couple of Anupama and Anuj, their chemistry is always appreciated, and fans have given them the ship name MaAn. And they have an massive fan following and fans of the show often take to social media to share their views, edits and so much more.

Recently, fans of the show were left worried after a new promo from the show, hints at a possible MaAn separation. Fans took to social media to share that are worried about their favorite couple and what the new twist will do, all of the comments were mostly about MaAn getting separated or lauding Rupali and Gaurav’s performance. Check out the tweets here:

We Laugh, When U Laughed, We Cry When U Cried, We Get Hurt When U Are Hurt, We Get Super Emotional, When U Are Emotional. We've Basically Lived #MaAn's life with You Through Anupama. GauRup You Both Are A Phenomenal Actor.



WE MAAN YOU



MAANLICIOUS 500 DAYS#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/iMp7Swc8A1 — Tee (@tellygists) March 12, 2023

I don’t think I can take this anymore. Two good people, madly in love with each other, never saw happy days in their less than one year of marriage due to outside influence. This has to be the most heartbreaking situation a couple has to go through #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/5a3R8wos0c — MA (@Mus1294) March 15, 2023

Trouble in Anuj and Anupama’s marriage is sure to make the fans of MaAN sad, but many have hope that they will reconcile and they will get Choti back.

What did you think of the new promo? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

