Anupama Fans worry about a #MaAn separation after the new promo, Check out the fan reactions!

MUMBAI :Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.
The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.
Rupali Ganguly shines as Anupama and what makes the show so great is the ensemble cast which adds a lot of flavor to the show.
But fans of the show are so very fond of the couple of Anupama and Anuj, their chemistry is always appreciated, and fans have given them the ship name MaAn. And they have an massive fan following and fans of the show often take to social media to share their views, edits and so much more.
Recently, fans of the show were left worried after a new promo from the show, hints at a possible MaAn separation. Fans took to social media to share that are worried about their favorite couple and what the new twist will do, all of the comments were mostly about MaAn getting separated or lauding Rupali and Gaurav’s performance. Check out the tweets here:
Broken heart doesn't make sound..#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAnpic.twitter.com/36kWbiAOyd— ѕαнαяα ιѕ вυяιє∂ υη∂єя вσσкѕ ♡ (@iamsahaara) March 16, 2023
We Laugh, When U Laughed, We Cry When U Cried, We Get Hurt When U Are Hurt, We Get Super Emotional, When U Are Emotional. We've Basically Lived #MaAn's life with You Through Anupama. GauRup You Both Are A Phenomenal Actor.— Tee (@tellygists) March 12, 2023
WE MAAN YOU
MAANLICIOUS 500 DAYS#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/iMp7Swc8A1
The only reason I’m still here.#MaAn • #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia • #GauRup #RupaliGanguly #GauravKhanna @TheRupali @iamgauravkhanna pic.twitter.com/PhdkKBNedq— (@RaelynnKahani) March 16, 2023
The silent heartbreaks #AnujKapadia #GauravKhanna #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/8V8ew3MjKg— Ojal (@ojalchanduka12) March 16, 2023
I don’t think I can take this anymore. Two good people, madly in love with each other, never saw happy days in their less than one year of marriage due to outside influence. This has to be the most heartbreaking situation a couple has to go through #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/5a3R8wos0c— MA (@Mus1294) March 15, 2023
I just want to stay here— Marie rose (@mariarosey27) March 9, 2023
.#MaAn ki Pyarrrr kitni Sundar hai
.#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/YbmLtaRazL
Trouble in Anuj and Anupama’s marriage is sure to make the fans of MaAN sad, but many have hope that they will reconcile and they will get Choti back.
What did you think of the new promo? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!
