Anupama Fans worry about a #MaAn separation after the new promo, Check out the fan reactions!

Fans of the show are so very fond of the couple of Anupama and Anuj, their chemistry is always appreciated, and fans have given them the ship name MaAn.
ANUPAMA

MUMBAI :Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong. 

Rupali Ganguly shines as Anupama and what makes the show so great is the ensemble cast which adds a lot of flavor to the show. 

But fans of the show are so very fond of the couple of Anupama and Anuj, their chemistry is always appreciated, and fans have given them the ship name MaAn. And they have an massive fan following and fans of the show often take to social media to share their views, edits and so much more.

Recently, fans of the show were left worried after a new promo from the show, hints at a possible MaAn separation. Fans took to social media to share that are worried about their favorite couple and what the new twist will do, all of the comments were mostly about MaAn getting separated or lauding Rupali and Gaurav’s performance. Check out the tweets here:

Trouble in Anuj and Anupama’s marriage is sure to make the fans of MaAN sad, but many have hope that they will reconcile and they will get Choti back.

What did you think of the new promo? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/16/2023 - 17:13

