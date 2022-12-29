Anupama gets trolled online; Check out disappointed fan reactions

MUMBAI :Our television screens are currently being ruled by Anupamaa. The programme is performing remarkably well and currently has the highest weekly BARC ratings.

The show's current plot is particularly interesting because it focuses on Anupama and Anuj's post-marriage lives. With the marriage of Adhik and Pakhi and how the family is adjusting to the significant shift, the entire narrative takes a significant turn.

The show has always managed to maintain the topmost position and keep the audience hooked with its story line. The performance of every character has been praised immensely and the chemistry between MaAn aka Anupama and Anuj is highly loved.

The audience loves Anuj and Anupama together and they even keep trending online from time to time. The fans find them cute and adorable. They love how they respect and complement each other.

According to the latest plot, Anupama has to be present for her dance with Anu for a competition but she stayed back to cook for baa and soon learnt that Pari was not keeping well.

Now, we see that Anuj tries to bid time on stage with a performance while Anupama tries to reach there on time for her performance. Anu is anxious that her mother still hasn’t reached and Anuj is upset seeing his daughter in stress. Soon, they announce the parents’ performance and Anupama still hasn’t reached.

Just as the winners were to be announced, Anupama reaches and requests for a chance to perform with her daughter. They end up getting a chance. Everyone clap while Anuj gets upset seeing Little Anu developing a sacrificial nature like Anupama. Little Anu feels sad when another kid gets first prize. Anuj gets more upset hearing that. Anupama holds his hand. Anuj frees it and claps for other kids.

Anupama is being trolled and facing a lot of backlash online for the episode. She was not there on time and prioritized other things over little Anu, she even gave a speech about having to manage everything at once and later Anuj saw that little ANu is also going down the same path as Anupama, sacrificing her happiness.

ALSO READ: Anupama 28th December 2022 Written Episode Update: Anuj Gets Upset With Anupama

The netizens are saying how could Anupama give that speech where there were other mothers were present and that too on time. They have been getting pretty upset with Anupama and feel angry when they think she is still not understanding the severity of the situation.

Check out a few reactions:

DKP, u just made this a biggest joke



what hv u done to ur own creation



NO ABHIRA NO YRKKH#AbhiRa #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/dfWpL20oSk — SnehaAbhiRa (@snehayarra) December 28, 2022

Look at her she is looking so lifelesssab kuch chin gaya akshu se makers thanku so much for ruining my ABHIRA



NO ABHIRA NO YRKKH#AbhiRa #PranaliRathod #Akshu #Akshara #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/lEe0Fn6Pea — ishika (@sonujai79058803) December 27, 2022

They are doing all this things for TRP but they didn't realise they lost their iconic vibe. This show was different from all the ITV show. They lost all the vibes n fame that they earned in previous 13 years.

NO ABHIRA NO YRKKH #yrkkh #ABHIRA #harshali pic.twitter.com/nrSvHjbIaF — Lag Jaa Gale (@harshaliEra) December 28, 2022

This is Abhi, don't show us forcefully made up things as per your convenience it won't work



NO ABHIRA NO YRKKH pic.twitter.com/mT5dKrmqLN — ksmile (@ksmile31253637) December 27, 2022

Dkp don't mess with his character, stop it and make it right, bring akshu ka abhi back, we don't want any leap@KalraRomesh @StarPlus

NO ABHIRA NO YRKKH pic.twitter.com/DmJs6QO3PA — ksmile (@ksmile31253637) December 27, 2022

This was my abhi this was my abhi who never gave up on akshu evn wn she did!

This ws my abhi who was always +ve n who used to listen to his mind n heart. who was sane even in difficult situations. dkp



NO ABHIRA NO YRKKH#yrkkh #AbhiRa #boycottyrkkhpic.twitter.com/ZqZKWPrAJ8 — abhirayrkkh(NARAK KI AAG MEIN JALOGE DKP) (@abhirayrkkh) December 27, 2022

They actually deserved so much better, just look at them



NO ABHIRA NO YRKKH #Yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/Y6DM3XkNbi — (@rising_ferns) December 27, 2022

For world he came to confront hr he did came to confront her bt he too broke down seeing hr in dat state. dis is hw my abhi ws

who ws sane in evry situation evn if he wsn't sane bt he wsnt nvr stupid or got manipulated

NO ABHIRA NO YRKKH #yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/ckpxsJleBm — abhirayrkkh(NARAK KI AAG MEIN JALOGE DKP) (@abhirayrkkh) December 27, 2022

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anupama doesn’t reach on time for Anu, requests for a chance to perform

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.