Anupama gets trolled online; Check out disappointed fan reactions

Anupama is being trolled and facing a lot of backlash online for not being there on time for little Anu and prioritizing other things over little Anu AND later Anuj saw that little ANu is also going down the same path as Anupama, sacrificing her happiness. Check out a few reactions
MUMBAI :Our television screens are currently being ruled by Anupamaa. The programme is performing remarkably well and currently has the highest weekly BARC ratings.

The show's current plot is particularly interesting because it focuses on Anupama and Anuj's post-marriage lives. With the marriage of Adhik and Pakhi and how the family is adjusting to the significant shift, the entire narrative takes a significant turn.

The show has always managed to maintain the topmost position and keep the audience hooked with its story line. The performance of every character has been praised immensely and the chemistry between MaAn aka Anupama and Anuj is highly loved.

The audience loves Anuj and Anupama together and they even keep trending online from time to time. The fans find them cute and adorable. They love how they respect and complement each other.  

According to the latest plot, Anupama has to be present for her dance with Anu for a competition but she stayed back to cook for baa and soon learnt that Pari was not keeping well.

Now, we see that Anuj tries to bid time on stage with a performance while Anupama tries to reach there on time for her performance. Anu is anxious that her mother still hasn’t reached and Anuj is upset seeing his daughter in stress. Soon, they announce the parents’ performance and Anupama still hasn’t reached.

Just as the winners were to be announced, Anupama reaches and requests for a chance to perform with her daughter. They end up getting a chance. Everyone clap while Anuj gets upset seeing Little Anu developing a sacrificial nature like Anupama. Little Anu feels sad when another kid gets first prize. Anuj gets more upset hearing that. Anupama holds his hand. Anuj frees it and claps for other kids.

Anupama is being trolled and facing a lot of backlash online for the episode. She was not there on time and prioritized other things over little Anu, she even gave a speech about having to manage everything at once and later Anuj saw that little ANu is also going down the same path as Anupama, sacrificing her happiness.

The netizens are saying how could Anupama give that speech where there were other mothers were present and that too on time. They have been getting pretty upset with Anupama and feel angry when they think she is still not understanding the severity of the situation.

Check out a few reactions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

