Anupama Kuwar: Takes almost 90 mins to get dressed for my role in 'Baalveer 3'

Actress Anupama Kuwar, who is making a TV comeback after eight years with the fantasy show 'Baalveer 3', says it's challenging to be part of a costume drama as she has to spend almost one-and-a-half hours to get ready.
MUMBAI:Actress Anupama Kuwar, who is making a TV comeback after eight years with the fantasy show 'Baalveer 3', says it's challenging to be part of a costume drama as she has to spend almost one-and-a-half hours to get ready.

"Since I am playing a warrior in the show, my heavy costume restricts my natural movements. I also have a neckpiece in my warrier look which makes even my neck movement tough," says Anupama, who was last seen in 'C.I.D'.

The most challenging part is to do the stunts with such a heavy costume. "I reduce my water intake while shooting to avoid frequent trips to the washroom."

She has worked in shows like 'Qubool Hai', 'C.I.D', 'Aahat', among others. 'Baalveer 3' is her first costume drama. She is also known for her roles in the web series such as 'Virgin Boys', 'Zindagi Tumse' and many more.

While describing more about her look in the show, Anupama says: "I have to keep dreadlocks. Even have to wear a headband which adds an extra 'X' factor to my look. I am a migraine patient so sometimes it triggers headaches. However, despite all the discomforts, I am enjoying my role and feel blessed." 

SOURCE-IANS

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/02/2023 - 18:30

