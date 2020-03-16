Anupama: Kya Baat Hai! Anuj Kapadia trends as he gains consciousness; netizens rejoice at his comeback and say “Finally our hero is back”

MUMBAI : Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings.

These days, the show's track is quite interesting as the narrative focuses on Anupama and Anuj's post-marriage life. While the Kapadia and the Shah families handle Adhik and Pakhi's love story, Anuj has come to know Barkha and Ankush's truth. Finally, Anupama decides to break ties with the Shah family.

The current track shows how Anuj is still in a coma and how Vanraj is guilty about it and Ankush and Barkha, on the other hand, blame Vanraj for the mishap and decide to arrest him, they also target Anupama and her relationship with Vanraj.

In today’s episode, finally, Anuj will gain consciousness and the fans are excited to see him back in the show as he comes back in full form and gives a piece of mind to Barkha, Ankush, and Adhik.

Netizens celebrate this victory as they miss watching Anuj in action in the serial.

Check out what the Netizens had to say:

The fans are happy that Anuj has finally woken up and they could hear his voice as they missed him in all the episodes that were shot without him.

Some fans have mentioned how emotional they got when they saw Anuj back as they missed his presence in the show, some are happy as whoever missed Anupama will get it back and this time it was Ankush and Barkha.

NOBODY threatens her family or disrespects her love for her husband and gets away with it; Barkha should have listened to her warnings and not awakened the sherni in her. @TheRupali, that power in your eyes ... I AM A BIG FAN. <3#anupamaa #maan • #anujkapadia pic.twitter.com/GIzRXeYx3a — (@sunshinexgirll) August 24, 2022

GOOSEBUMPS!!

Watched this number of times but I still get the same CHILLSSS



The BGM, temple bell sound, the way #Anupamaa recites the shloka,

The sound of the conch , #AnujKapadia regaining consciousness

Just AMAZING, DIVINE !!



VC: @sunshinexgirll pic.twitter.com/FOV7llHzLB — trupti deshpande (GK fan) (@truptideshpan11) August 24, 2022

THE EVERY Alligations they are putting on her Character or love for him is directly hitting on his heart...

EXTENDED KAPADIA'S BE READY FOR DESPISED RAGE OF ANUJ'S

#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/sAuPHowRjE — CreationsNida(ManitjouraStanner) (@ManitianF) August 24, 2022

Netizens are so happy to see Anuj back that they have tears in their eyes, they loved the reunion scene of Anupama and Anuj and have praised Rupali for her performance.

ANUJ IS BACKKKKKKKKK!!

MERA DIL! MERI JAAN IS BACK!



Tell me this is for good. He won't collapse again..right



What an episode. This is how you show good winning over evil



DKP!!! YOU ROCK! THANK YOU!!!!#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #RupaliGanguly #GauravKhanna pic.twitter.com/ybveoyMpmv — Pallu (@payal_smart) August 24, 2022

After Kajol, Rupali Mam has found a permanent fan in me



This scene gave me goosebumps



And the first name he uttered was "Anu"



Hein DKP! Matlab Aaj toh dil garden garden kr diye aap log#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #RupaliGanguly #GauravKhanna pic.twitter.com/eSw5yKB3Hs — Pallu (@payal_smart) August 24, 2022

Well, there is no doubt that the audience loves the chemistry between Anuj and Anupama.

