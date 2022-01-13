Anupama: Kya Baat Hai! Check out what Paras Kalnawat aka Samar and Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj are up to on the sets in this BTS video

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and real.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

The star cast of the serial often shares videos and photos showing their camaraderie with each other.

As we have seen, the new entries in the show Gaurav and Aneri get along with the cast exceptionally well.

In no time, Gaurav Khanna has built a great rapport with everyone.

Sometimes, the shooting schedules can get tiring. The actors do take time out and have some fun off the sets

Paras shared a video and showed fans what he and Gaurav are up to in their free time.

In the video, both are seen gaming on the play station (video game) and are playing wrestling against each other. Paras won the match and he seemed pretty happy about it.

Once see the friendship and camaraderie between Gaurav and Paras, and because the star cast has such a wonderful bond, the performances feel so real.

Well, it is good to see that actors are taking out time for themselves in spite of the tough shooting schedules.

