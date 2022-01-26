Anupama: Kya Baat Hai! Netizens compare Anupama and Anuj’s love to Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon’s love in Luka Chuppi

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and real.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

As we have seen, the new entries in the show Gaurav and Aneri get along with the cast exceptionally well.

The audiences are loving the chemistry and story of Anuj and Anupama. They can’t wait for their love story to begin.

We have seen how Anuj has declared his love in front of the whole world and the family, whereas Anupama as the same feelings but is unable to communicate her feelings to Anuj.

We came across a fan-made video where Anupama and Anuj’s unsaid love scene is compared it to Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon’s scene from the movie “Luka Chuppi.”

Fans feel that even their unsaid love is so pure and romantic and the chemistry is too good. They are waiting for the moment when Anupama will tell her feelings to Anuj.

Anuj suspects that Anupama does feel something for him but is unable to tell him, but then he convinces himself that she can never fall for him and nothing can happen between the two.

But the video will make you want to see more of them.

