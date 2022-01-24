Anupama : Kya Baat Hai! Rupali Ganguly reveals what Gaurav Khanna does on – sets and what he does when he has a leave

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and real.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

As we have seen, the new entries in the show Gaurav and Aneri get along with the cast exceptionally well.

The audiences are loving the chemistry and story of Anuj and Anupama and they can’t wait for their love story to begin.

We have seen how Anuj has declared his love in front of the whole world and the family, whereas Anupama as the same feelings but is unable to communicate her feelings to Anuj.

Now both Rupali and Gaurav had come live on Instagram and Gaurav revealed why he does on sets and when he has a holiday.

Gaurav said that when he is on leave he loves to laze around in the house and he doesn’t do any work and he is a very lazy person.

He also said that when he is on sets he doesn’t like to sit anywhere and he always roaming everywhere and he doesn’t sit for a minute even if he is not shooting he would be behind a cameraman and would see the shoot, he loves the vibes on sets.

Well, it’s good to know what Gaurav does on a leave and on the sets.

