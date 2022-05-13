Anupama: Lovely! Fans share a clip of Anupama's journey of rejecting and falling in love with the perfect man, Anuj

MUMBAI : Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and real.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

These days, they are glued to the show as the track is focusing on Anuj and Anupama’s wedding.

The audience likes the love story of Anuj and Anupama. They are mesmerized by the chemistry the duo shares.

The show has many fan clubs dedicated to it, and fans keep showering a lot of love and support on the cast and crew.

One of the fan clubs has shared a video of the scene in which Anupama rejects Anuj’s proposal and says that she would never get married again as she is scared and worried that she would go through the same pain.

But then they applaud Anuj’s belief and the things he did to woo her and win her trust. Now, finally she has fallen in love with him and sees him as her husband.

The video will remind you of all the efforts that Anuj has taken to change Anupama’s mind and how he finally succeeded.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience has loved this new pair, and no wonder Anupama is in the first position when it comes to TRPs.

