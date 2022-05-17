Anupama : Lovely! Have a look at the BTS pictures from ManNan's wedding

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and real.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

These days, they are glued to the show as the track is focusing on Anuj and Anupama’s wedding

The audience likes the love story of Anuj and Anupama. They are mesmerized by the chemistry the duo shares.

The show has many fan clubs dedicated to it, and fans keep showering a lot of love and support on the cast and crew.

One of the fan clubs have shared the BTS

pictures from the sets of the show where one can see the cast and crew having some fun on the sets and decoration on the sets of the show.

In one of the pictures one can see how Dolly, Pakhi are seen posing in a funny manner for the camera and in the other picture one can see the sets have been decorated.

Well, the fans and audience are happy to see them get married and this was the moment they were waiting for.

