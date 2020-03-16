Anupama : OMG! Baa insults Anupama; Vanraj tells her not to worry

Baa would taunt Anupama, the kids will video call Anupama and will tease and would be happy to see that she is happy in a married life, that’s when Baa will taunt Anupama and will tell her that she shouldn’t bother about this house as she is married and is happy in their life.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 12:35
Anupama : OMG! Baa insults Anupama; Vanraj tells her not to worry

MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

These days, the track of the show is quite interesting as the narrative is focusing on Anupama's love story with Anuj and how she is battling with the Shah family who are against her marriage with Anuj. She is now standing against them and will be marrying Anuj. It will be interesting to see how the Shah family would react to her decision.

In the previous episode, we have seen how Kavya tells Vanraj that she wants divorce from him as she is going back to Anirudh and that now he would know what is the pain of being contact with your ex, Vanraj is heartbroken and he decides to take a stern decision on the other hand Anupama is happy in her married life and she feels blessed to have Anuj in her life.

ALSO READ -Anupama: Must Watch! Anupama shuts Rakhi’s mouth, reminds her of her responsibility of being a Nani

In the upcoming episode, Baa would taunt Anupama, the kids will video call Anupama and will tease and would be happy to see that she is happy in a married life, that’s when Baa  will taunt Anupama and will tell her that she shouldn’t bother about this house as she is married and is happy in their life.

Anupama senses something is wrong but then Vanraj comes and tells her that Baa is upset about something and not to worry.
For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Anupama: High Drama! Anupama confesses her love but unaware that comes next is Paritosh’s ugly news

 

Anupama Kavya Hotstar Star Plus Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Spoilers Malvika Samar Paras
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 12:35

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
#Audience Verdict: Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal are like SIAMESE TWINS; will NOT get an OVERWHELMING RESPONSE if cast INDIVIDUALLY!
MUMBAI: Last year, the makers of the show had introduced Bigg Boss OTT, where the contestants had to play in...
WHAT! Karan Kundrra colored Tejasswi Prakash's hair, Check out their adorable video
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the...
Exclusive! My Name is Khan and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress Navneet Nishan roped in for For Lines Production’s next
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
GLAM QUEEN! Mouni Roy looks stunning in the off-shoulder shimmery gown, Take a look at her brand new photoshoot
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Exclusive! Shiddat fame Radhika Madan ropes in for Four Lines Production and Sudhanshu Saria next project!
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from TV, Bollywood, and the digital world....
EXCLUSIVE! Sony SAB's show Sab Satrangi to go OFF-AIR on THIS date
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We have seen how the year...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! My Name is Khan and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress Navneet Nishan roped in for For Lines Production’s next
Exclusive! My Name is Khan and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress Navneet Nishan roped in for For Lines Production’s next
Latest Video