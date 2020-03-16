Anupama : OMG! Baa insults Anupama; Vanraj tells her not to worry

MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

These days, the track of the show is quite interesting as the narrative is focusing on Anupama's love story with Anuj and how she is battling with the Shah family who are against her marriage with Anuj. She is now standing against them and will be marrying Anuj. It will be interesting to see how the Shah family would react to her decision.

In the previous episode, we have seen how Kavya tells Vanraj that she wants divorce from him as she is going back to Anirudh and that now he would know what is the pain of being contact with your ex, Vanraj is heartbroken and he decides to take a stern decision on the other hand Anupama is happy in her married life and she feels blessed to have Anuj in her life.

In the upcoming episode, Baa would taunt Anupama, the kids will video call Anupama and will tease and would be happy to see that she is happy in a married life, that’s when Baa will taunt Anupama and will tell her that she shouldn’t bother about this house as she is married and is happy in their life.

Anupama senses something is wrong but then Vanraj comes and tells her that Baa is upset about something and not to worry.

